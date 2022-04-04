WATCH: Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae hint at their long standing relationship in ‘Shooting Stars’ teaser

On April 4, tvN released the 5th teaser for ‘Shooting Stars’ starring Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae. The released teaser video draws attention by capturing a two-shot of Oh Han Byepl and Tae Sung watching a movie alone in the theatre. Han Byeol is giving Tae Sung a congratulations to him, “You’d rather watch a movie than do your school report?” he said, “Shh! This is so much fun."

He put his finger to Han Byeol's lips and spoke sensibly. The video captures the past of the two people through the appearance of Tae Sung comfortably revealing his face in public places and the story of the task. On the other hand, Han Byeol and Tae Sung, who are conscious of each other while watching the movie, cause a tickling thrill. When Tae Sung glanced at Han Byeol's side profile, she felt Tae Sung's gaze and turned his head, so that the two's eyes met head-on. Embarrassed by this, the two turn their heads in 0.1 seconds, and the shy and awkward air fills the darkened movie theatre and raises the heart rate of the viewer.

On the other hand, tvN's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Shooting Stars' is directed by Lee Soo Hyun, who directed 'The Man's Memory', 'Day and Night', and 'Come to the Witch's Restaurant', and is written by Writer Choi Yeon Soo, who has a long history of working at a real management company. By writing the script, it is foretelling the birth of a realistic drama. The first broadcast will be on the 22nd of April.

