WATCH: Lee Young Ae becomes suspicious of everything in the new comical teaser for ‘Inspector Koo’

On October 9th, JTBC unveiled a hilarious teaser of ‘Inspector Koo’ where Lee Young Ae displays her comic acting, who wanders around with a hint of suspicion, which attracted attention. Like the popular animation 'Detective Conan', the teaser Kang Sue Jin, who plays high school student detective Nam Do Il, participated in the narration.

The teaser video begins with the figure of Koo Kyung Yi (Lee Young Ae) being dragged along like luggage. “I’m not crazy,” she said while catching the culprit. “She's a detective," the narrator introduces Koo Kyung Yi. In search of clues, Koo Kyung Yi flashes through the city and even digs through garbage bags.

The person who doubts alone when everyone is relieved, he is the sight. Koo Kyung Yi, who discovered something and lit up her eyes, murmured, “Are you suspicious?” and fell into a world of reasoning alone. Then the sound of “Wake up, Detective” The narration makes us look forward to Koo Kyung Yi's performance in the case.

The case in charge of such a case is a serial murder case with no evidence or a suspect. A narrator exclaims, “There is always only one truth,” decorates the end in an exciting way. It was a witty teaser video that made the appearance of 'a detective that was not in the world' Koo Kyung Yi waiting. Introduced by the voice of Kang Su Jin of 'Detective Conan', raised the curiosity about the drama by giving a whimsical fun.

JTBC's 'Inspector Koo', which will show the amazing comic chase drama of Lee Young Ae, is the story that begins when Koo Kyung Yi, an insurance investigator from the police, who was hiding in the corner of a room, investigates a mysterious case.

