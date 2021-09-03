Watch: LeeHi and B.I star in the emotional and hauntingly beautiful music video for 'Saviour'

It's finally here! LeeHi and B.I's much-awaited collaboration 'Saviour' is finally here! For those unversed, LeeHi released her highly-anticipated third studio album '4 ONLY' which aims to show the different sides of the artist. After unveiling the first pre-release track ‘ONLY’ with an enlightening music video, she finally released the emotional and hauntingly beautiful music video for 'Saviour'.

In the music video, LeeHi meets B.I and experiences blood loss as she thinks about her past and reminisces about their shared childhood memories together. Lyrically, the song speaks about someone you know and someone who will have a strong impact on your life. This marks another fruitful collaboration between the two talented artists, who previously worked together on the song 'NO ONE' from LeeHi's '24°c' album in 2019. They once again joined forces to collaborate on B.I's 'WATERFALL' album which was released in June 2021.

You can check out the MV below:

'4 ONLY' is LeeHi's third studio album. The tracklist consists of a total of ten songs including ‘Saviour’ featuring B.I, ‘Your Intention’, ‘Ride the Wave’, ‘Bye’, ‘Head Shoulders Knees Feet’, featuring Wonstein, ‘Safety Zone’, ‘Difficult’, ‘Darling’, ‘Only’ and ‘Red Lipstick’.

