Watch: LeeHi channels retro vibes in 'Red Lipstick' music video teaser feat Yoon Mi Rae

After unveiling the first pre-release track ‘ONLY’ with an enlightening music video and the emotionally haunting and beautiful track 'Saviour' featuring the talented B.I, LeeHi is all set to release her highly-anticipated third studio album '4 ONLY' which aims to show the different sides to the artist. The album is set to release on September 9 at 6 pm KST(2:30 pm IST).

Now, LeeHi has unveiled the official teaser for 'Red Lipstick' featuring Yoon Mi Rae. In the music video teaser, LeeHi can be seen channelling inner retro vibes as she spots a mysterious man are in the elevator before he suddenly begins to dance. LeeHi is uncomfortable with the man's gaze on her and surprised by the man's sudden dancing in the elevator. In a previous teaser for 'Red Lipstick', LeeHi can be seen applying red lipstick in a TV commercial style with an upbeat melody playing in the background.

You can check out the MV teaser below:

'4 ONLY' is LeeHi's third studio album. The tracklist consists of a total of ten songs including ‘Saviour’ featuring B.I, ‘Your Intention’, ‘Ride the Wave’, ‘Bye’, ‘Head Shoulders Knees Feet’, featuring Wonstein, ‘Safety Zone’, ‘Difficult’, ‘Darling’, ‘Only’ and ‘Red Lipstick’. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

