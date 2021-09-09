WATCH: LeeHi is messing up her layered ‘Red Lipstick’ in a new music video

“Dance, dance, dance”. With resounding calls for moving to the beats of the song, LeeHi has released the title track from her latest studio album, ‘4 ONLY’ on September 9 at 6 PM KST (2:3 PM IST). Featuring Yoon Mi Rae, the song marks her third full-length album return and the first since joining her new agency AOMG.

LeeHi sings about layering her trustable ‘Red Lipstick’ in the song as she gets into party mode. The music video starts with her sitting in her old-style pink-themed room as she flips through the channels on her TV while landing on a lipstick commercial. She is transferred to an elevator full of people around whom she has to wear a mask eventually grooving to the music with them. Back in her room, caution is thrown out of the window with hoards of people joining her.

Fellow AOMG artists like Jay Park, Simon Dominic, GRAY, Loco, Code Kunst, Chansung Jung, and DJ Pumpkin make a cameo as elevator passengers. Yoon Mi Rae has a rotating rap that is followed by LeeHi getting down to party business moving herself to the catchy number. She keeps on layering the lipstick and messing it up as a steamy kiss takes place in the elevator. Continuing with clips of various dancers performing, LeeHi starts dancing in the post-credits scene, bringing the MV to an end.

‘Red Lipstick’ is co-composed by Chancellor, Purple, Lee Hi, and Cocona while the lyrics are written by Lee Hi, Chancellor, and Yoon Mi Rae.

