WATCH: LeeHi narrates a school love story in ‘H.S.K.T.’ featuring Wonstein

On September 14, 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), LeeHi dropped the music video for her latest single ‘H.S.K.T.’ featuring rapper Wonstein. The song is from LeeHi’s third album ‘4 ONLY’ comprising of other super hit songs like ‘Savior’, ‘Red Lipstick’ and ‘Only’.

In the music video for ‘H.S.K.T.’, LeeHi turns into a beautiful high school student who looks at her crush from far, waiting for him to make the first move. Through the lyrics, LeeHi confidently asks her lover about her best feature according to him. With a tint of jealously, adorable insecurities and expression of love, the track perfectly fits into the category of a teenage love song.

Here’s the music video for ‘H.S.K.T’.

Wonstein’s rap verse adds icing to the already exciting music and perfectly compliments LeeHi’s incredible and unique vocals. The collaboration definitely proved to be a mega-hit for LeeHi as well as Wonstein.

LeeHi’s studio album ‘4 ONLY’ was released on September 9 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and consists of a total of ten tracks: ‘Savior’ featuring B.I, ‘Your Intention’, ‘Ride The Wave’, ‘Bye’, ‘Head Shoulder Knee Feet’ featuring Wonstein, ‘Safety Zone’, ‘Difficult’, ‘Darling’, ‘Only’ and ‘Red Lipstick’.

LeeHi has been producing incredibly heartfelt and powerful music ever since her debut in 2012 and has continued to do so even with her latest album. Every single song featuring on ‘4 ONLY’ is unique in its own sense and provides the listeners with an unexplainable euphoria. Fans are excited to see new music videos for the album being dropped every now and then, taking them on a rollercoaster ride of emotions every single time.

What is your favourite song from ‘4 ONLY’? Let us know in the comments below.