WATCH: LeeHi reveals a beautiful love story in second teaser for ‘ONLY’

More good music coming your way! On August 26, LeeHi’s agency AOMG took its official YouTube channel to unveil the second music video teaser for her upcoming song ‘ONLY’, which is the title track for her album ‘4 ONLY’. The album will be released on September 14 KST.

The second teaser further explains the story knitted by the singer in the first teaser revealed on August 25. What previously felt like a sad song about two lovers getting separated now looks like a sweet love song about how the lovers stood together despite all odds.

The melodramatic teaser starts with an old lady laying down on a couch, smiling ear-to-ear at her lover, who is concentrating on some work.

The entire video goes back and forth in time, showing the couple drinking coffee, dancing together and holding each other’s hands while bowing in front of the audience, revealing the love story of two individuals who continued to stay together even in old age.

Here’s the second MV teaser for ‘ONLY’.

LeeHi’s impeccable vocals give the perfect music to the slow and romantic video. Fans can’t help but express their love for LeeHi’s incredible artistry. Even though the singer is only humming during the clip, it is enough to make fans fall in love with her voice all over again.

The video stars Lee Jae hoon as the young man and Nam Myungryul as his older self and Won Jin Ah as the young female and Moon Suk as her older self.

It is amazing to witness all the incredibly talented actors and LeeHi work together on the project.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Super Junior’s Kyuhyun unveils MV teaser for ‘On a Starry Night’

Are you excited for LeeHi’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.