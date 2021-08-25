WATCH: LeeHi reveals MV teaser for 'ONLY' starring THESE actors

LeeHi is all set for a comeback! On August 27, LeeHi’s agency AOMG revealed a dramatic music video for the song ‘ONLY’ from her upcoming album ‘4 ONLY’ that will be released on September 14 KST. The 45-second long dreamy teaser stars South Korean actors Lee Jae Hoon and Won Jin Ah.

The video starts with Lee Jae Hoon and Won Jin Ah in different settings, dancing alone with a sad face, followed by the two spending time together as they sit in a beautiful garden, hug each other and enjoy boating together.

It appears from the video that the couple has broken up, but neither of the two is happy and both of them are living in nostalgia of the good times. The video, backed by slow instrumental music, brings a sense of sadness and loneliness to the viewers, revealing that the song is probably going to be about two lovers breaking up for some unknown reason.

Here's the MV teaser for 'ONLY'.

Prior to this, LeeHi revealed a pastel-shaded schedule for her third studio album ‘4 ONLY’. The singer looked absolutely captivating in the poster, with her long black hair and impeccable charms.

LeeHi is well known for her amazing vocals. The singer and songwriter debuted in 2012 with the song ‘1,2,3,4’ under YG Entertainment. Last year, on the completion of her contract with YG Entertainment, the singer decided to join AOMG. This comeback will be her first album as an artist under the agency AOMG.

All the best to LeeHi with her third studio album ‘4 ONLY’!

Are you excited for ‘4 ONLY’? Let us know in the comments below.