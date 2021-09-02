WATCH: LeeHi sings of a ‘Savior’ B.I as she reminisces her childhood in new MV teasers

LeeHi is all set to release the next track from her upcoming studio album ‘4 ONLY’ which aims to show the different sides of the artist. After unveiling the first pre-release track ‘ONLY’ with an enlightening music video, the next one is already in line. The music video teasers for ‘Savior’ have been shared with another melancholic storyline ready to be painted.

It is another starry affair as this time soloist B.I has joined LeeHi in the music video for ‘Savoir’. Earlier actors Lee Je Hoon and Won Jin Ah acted as lovers for the ‘ONLY’ music video. The first teaser shows LeeHi standing outside a grand white church, dressed in an old-style gown under a bright red umbrella. She proceeds to the inside, at a candle-lit table where she is sitting reminiscing about her younger days drenched in rain with a nosebleed as her eyes follow someone who is leaving. With a blink, a hand appears to grab a handkerchief for her.

The second teaser continues the story as B.I is spotted standing beside LeeHi, holding her red umbrella as his clothes point him to be the owner of the hand in the earlier teaser. The two then stare at each other, B’I’s eyes brimming with tears. LeeHi is seen resting her head on his lap as a closer cut reveals LeeHi’s bleeding nose reappearing.

LeeHi’s third studio album ‘4 ONLY’ will release on September 9 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) while the music video for ‘Savior’ will release on September 3 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

