WATCH: Lim Ji Yeon asks Kim Tae Hee a mind-boggling question in 1st teaser for ENA’s Lies Hidden in My Garden

The first teaser for Genie TV's original drama "Lies Hidden in My Garden," which is based on the bestseller of the same name, was released on May 22. Due to a suspicious odor emanating from the backyard, two women lead completely different lives in this suspenseful thriller. Actors Kim Tae Hee (Moon Joo Ran), Lim Ji Yeon (Chu Sang Eun), Kim Sung Oh (Park Jae Ho), and Choi Jae Rim (Kim Yun Beom) collaborated with director Jung Ji Hyun.

The teaser:

By condensing a line of mystery, "The yard smells like a corpse," into 30 seconds of suspense, the initial teaser creates tension. Joo Ran asked, "Doesn't it smell like something?" as she detected an odd odor through the doorway's crack in the terrace's door. What's more, it raised a mystery covered in the lawn to the surface. By inquiring "Have you at any point killed anybody?", A new mystery appears. Furthermore, Joo Ran observes a stunning scene while diving into the patio, the wellspring of the smell, and Sang-eun out of nowhere shows up in grieving garments, stunning the watchers. In addition, Joo Ran and Sang Eun were shown facing each other at the end of the first teaser video, posing questions about how the two women from different worlds became involved and what would happen when they met.

Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon:

However, the drama's intense performances by Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon consistently draw attention to themselves. Specifically, Kim Tae Hee's twisted articulation, where you can't figure out if she's giggling or crying, and Lim Ji Yeon off's eyes, where void and spooky coincide, are stunning. In addition, the intense mise-en-scène created by Jung Ji Hyun, a director known for his sensual style, generates explosive tension. In just 30 seconds, the viewer is thrown into an endless maze of mystery, and even the music that makes the entire audience nervous is perfectly synchronized. In the meantime, "Lies Hidden in My Garden" will be available beginning on June 19 on Genie TV, Genie TV Mobile, and ENA.

