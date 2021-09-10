WATCH: Lisa nails her name with irresistible charms in ‘LALISA’

Hold tight because Lisa is here to sweep you off your feet with her captivating solo debut album ‘LALISA’. On September 10 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), Lisa dropped her highly anticipated solo debut album and BLINKs certainly can not keep calm! The multi-talented BLACKPINK member looked absolutely stunning while taking her first step as a soloist.

Lisa can be seen wearing elite and bold outfits, looking captivating as always, while showing off her perfect dance moves. What is the most exciting is, Lisa decided to show her forehead for the first time, giving fans a big surprise.

Through the lyrics, Lisa makes an impactful stride on the listeners, revealing the confidence she has in her identity and how she’ll continue to rule over fans’ hearts, being the greatest of all time.

Musically, the song is a hip hop track with a catchy rhythm and high-end instrumental music. The song has a Thai edge to it, paying homage to the member’s roots.

Here’s the music video for ‘LALISA’.

The song is written by Bekuh BOOM and Teddy and composed by the two along with artist 24. Prior to the release of her solo mini-album, Lisa held an online press conference to share her feelings about the solo debut with her fans. Lisa expressed how it felt like a dream and how she can’t help but feel nervous about the album. However, she was happy and excited nonetheless to see how fans react to ‘LALISA’.

The singer will be performing her debut song for the first time on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on September 11 KST.

Congratulations Lisa!

ALSO READ: Pick some random colours and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

What is your favourite part about the music video of ‘LALISA’? Let us know in the comments below.