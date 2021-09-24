WATCH: Lizzo surprises fans as she wears a VMIN shirt while singing THIS song by BTS

Another cover in town! This time, it is by none other than Lizzo! On September 23 local time, American singer Lizzo covered BTS’ super hit single ‘Butter’ on the famous U.K. radio segment ‘Live Lounge’. The singer not only gave a splendid performance but also wore a shirt with ‘VMIN’ (Abbreviation for BTS’ V and Jimin) written on it.

Along with lending her incredible vocals to the song, Lizzo also revealed the reason why she chose ‘Butter’.

The singer informed fans how she sings the song around the house all the time and complimented BTS by saying “I am really a sucker for people who make positive music, you know. I have dedicated my artistry to making positive music, and BTS does just that. The world has fallen in love with them because they are so sweet and pure, and they’re really just good-hearted. And I wanted to bring more positivity into the world via their song. It’s a great song too. It’s so funky, and I hope we do it justice”.

Here’s Lizzo covering BTS’ ‘Butter’.

Later on, Lizzo also took to her Twitter account to share segments from her performance while hoping V and Jungkook are proud of their cover and SUGA and RM are impressed with the rap she did.

In other news BTS’ ‘Butter’ joined hands with ‘Dynamite’ and became the group’s second song to attain a double-platinum certification by RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) which means that the song now has at least 2 million units of pure sales and streaming equivalents in the United States.

Congratulations to BTS!

