WATCH: Loco discovers MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s message in the second MV teaser for ‘Somebody!’

The second music video teaser for MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and rapper Loco’s upcoming lead single ‘Somebody!’ is here! In the first teaser released yesterday, Hwasa starred in the video, as she searched for places to stick a note with the words “I wish you”. Today’s music video teaser sees Loco trundling along with a massive burger perched behind him, for reasons presently unknown.

As he searches diligently, he successfully manages to find the message left by Hwasa previously. The second teaser too, carries on the retro vibe from the previous one, and continues with its innocent charm.

Watch the second music video teaser for ‘Somebody!’ by MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and Loco, below:

The upcoming collaboration had first been announced on July 15. Hwasa’s agency RBW shared further details, writing the date and time for the release along with the adorable concept photo, which showed Hwasa and Loco sitting side-by-side on the grass, resting their elbows on their knees, and dressed in casual t-shirts and jeans.

It was then revealed through a second update, that the two artists would be releasing a collaborative digital single titled ‘Somebody’. The upcoming single is set to include two songs, ‘Somebody!’ and ‘Lemon’. Hwasa and Loco further increased anticipation by releasing a black-and-white toned video, showcasing a snippet from their recording session for the upcoming music.

About four years ago, Hwasa and Loco had worked together on their first collaboration. Made possible through their appearance in the KBS 2TV show ‘Hyena on the Keyboard’, the two artists released a duet together, titled ‘Don’t. As a result, Hwasa and Loco’s upcoming collaboration is even more eagerly awaited.

‘Somebody’ drops on July 25 at 2:30 pm IST.

