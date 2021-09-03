Watch: LOONA’s HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul & Yves are fierce spies in collab song 'Not Friends' with Ryan Jhun

It's a brand new day and a brand new music release! LOONA and Ryan Jhun’s new collaboration track 'Not Friends' and its music video has been unveiled! For those unversed, LOONA members were next in line for renowned producer Ryan Jhun’s ‘MAXIS by Ryan Jhun’ project. The girl group’s members HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul and Yves participated in the song ‘Not Friends’ that is set to be the second one in the special venture.

In the MV, the 4 LOONA members play dangerous and fierce spies who are ready to shoot it out and speed under the moonlight. It is produced by Ryan Jhun and sung by HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Yves, 'Not Friends' mixes and meshes aspects of pop, acoustic rock and hip hop. Lyrically, the song boldly expresses the wish to break down the barrier between friendship and romance. The girls showcase a new level of confidence, looking their sensuous best.

You can check out the MV below:

For those unversed, Ryan Jhuns is a K-pop producer, who has worked with the likes of NCT U, SHINee, WayV, EXO, Girls Generation, Red Velvet, TWICE, NU'EST, LOONA and IU. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

