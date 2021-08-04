WATCH: Lovers Of The Red Sky's intriguing first teaser video for the historical drama

The first teaser of the highly-anticipated drama, 'Lovers Of The Red Sky' is here! Headlined by Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung, 'Lovers Of The Red Sky' is a historical fantasy romance drama set in the Joseon era. It is based on the novel 'Hong Chun Gi' by author Jung Eun Gwol, whose novels 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' and 'The Moon Embracing the Sun' have also been adapted into hit dramas. It’s directed by Jang Tae Yoo of 'My Love from the Star' and 'Hyena' fame.

SBS dropped an intriguing first teaser video for the drama. The teaser shows a montage of quick shots, giving us a brief glimpse of what we can expect from 'Lovers Of The Red Sky'! Kim Yoo Jung plays the titular role of Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. She looks ethereal in the trailer, proving yet again, that she is an amazing actor.

Ahn Hyo Seop stuns audiences with an amazing transformation as he effortlessly slips into the role of a blind astrologer Ha Ram, who can read the stars despite losing his vision. It is incredible to witness Ahn Hyo Seop's growth as an actor. The drama also stars Gong Myung, Kwak Si Yang, Jang Hyun Sung, Kim Kwang Gyu and Moon Sook in pivotal roles. 'Lovers Of The Red Sky' is all set to premiere on August 23 at 6:30 pm IST on SBS.

You can check out the trailer below:

