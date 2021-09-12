WATCH: LUMINOUS gotta ‘RUN’ in debut music video kickstarting their Kpop career

K-pop fans, hold your breaths! More stunning and talented boys have entered the music realm and you may not be ready for how promising they look already. LUMINOUS made their much-anticipated powerful debut with album ‘YOUTH’ and its title song ‘RUN’ on September 9 across multiple music platforms.

‘One, Two, Three, Four, breath out, gotta run’ say Youngbin, Suil, Steven and Woobin as they channel their inner troubles of surviving in the world. The video starts with a boy pressing play on a rhythmic hip-hop song as he looks through a telescope while the same song can be heard from a car, an empty garage and a lonely person’s mobile. A worker changes the frequency on a radio and the scene moves to handsome looking LUMINOUS boys as they pose with their back dancers under sparkling chandeliers.

Well-written rap falls through the lips of the tall and young boys as they sing about the world’s pressure. Asking for a hand to hold in the tough times the four stories of the very different lives that these boys have is portrayed throughout the video in between synchronised dance moves. The dynamic music video has the four excluding irresistible charms as they battle with a lot of thoughts and loneliness with perfect high notes and strong raps.

The group’s debut was pushed as member Youngbin tested positive for COVID-19 as announced by the group’s agency on August 23. Originally, the group was scheduled to debut on September 1 with their mini-album.

We look forward to what LUMINOUS has in store for fans around the world.

