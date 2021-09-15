WATCH: MAMAMOO girls be the life of the party in ‘mumumumuch’ MV

MAMAMOO is back with an incredible compilation album! On September 15 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), MAMAMOO released their highly anticipated album ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ along with a new song ‘mumumumuch’ and with several new remixes of their previous masterpieces.

Throughout the music video, the members can be seen enjoying themselves in an all-girls vacation, blowing candles, dancing on the edge of a swimming pool, playing games at a casino, chit chatting and watching movies together. The video perfectly shows the group’s chemistry and the members’ sweet friendship.

‘Mumumumuch’ is full of surprises. The members look amazing in their captivating outfits, the choreography is sure to get you hooked to the music video and indeed, the catchy instrumental music adds icing to the already perfect song.

Here’s the music video for ‘mumumumuch’.

Lyrically, ‘mumumumuch’ is narrated by a girl who has fallen head over heels for a guy. The members expressed all the anxiety, butterflies, excitement and craze surrounding the act of falling in love.

Fans are excited to see the members having a good time while enjoying themselves on the summer day. A lot of fans also felt emotional as the album ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ took them on an emotional and nostalgic adventure as they listened to the new version of all the songs that marked important landmarks in MAMAMOO’s journey to reach where they are.

‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ is MAMAMOO’s first comeback after member Wheein's departure from RBW Entertainment. She has joined The L1VE, taking a big turn in her music career.

Did you enjoy listening to 'mumumumuch'?