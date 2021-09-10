WATCH: MAMAMOO gives a sneak peek into their ‘Don’t Be Happy’ remix

On September 10 KST, MAMAMOO teased fans with the first view into the 2021 concert version of ‘Don’t Be Happy’. This is the WAW concert version of their duet with Bumkey in 2014. All the members looked absolutely stunning while being dressed in classy black and white suits, captivating the hearts of everyone with their impeccable visuals.

The video started with Solar and Wheein dancing in two different spaces. Both the members wore similar outfits and charmed fans with their perfect high notes. Moonbyul and Hwasa too joined the party soon followed by all the members dancing together on the song.

Here’s the special clip for the ‘Don’t Be Happy’ 2021 concert version.

On September 9, the group revealed a highlight medley for their upcoming compilation album ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’! The upcoming album will be inclusive of remixes of many of the group’s renowned songs along with two brand new tracks.

Here’s the highlight medley for ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’.

As announced on September 3 KST, the album will be released on September 15 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ consists of a total of twenty-three songs and will be the group’s first comeback after member Wheein did not renew her contract with RBW and joined THE L1VE instead.

The second repackaged album is going to be full of nostalgia and good memories as the members will be reflecting upon the seven-year journey they have had, all the struggles, achievements and important days will resurface and take fans on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Are you excited for MAMAMOO’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.