WATCH: MAMAMOO members enchant with their high pitched vocals blended perfectly in new teaser clip for WAW

MAMAMOO members released a new teaser clip for their comeback album WAW titled Caddo version. Check it out here.

After leaving fans wondering what the initials ‘WAW’ stood for, MAMAMOO announced their comeback in a grand style. They released concept photos where each member looked stunning and a teaser clip of first version titled ‘Destiny’, which showcased members in different settings while it ended on an ethereal note of the members standing together and a verse of the song.

Today, on May 27, MAMAMOO released another clip for WAW, which features them in their second concept of them wearing casuals, in and around a camping van. The members’ voice sounds clear and almost has an orchestra-esque feel to it. Wheein and Hwasa’s high pitched vocals create the perfect harmony and a verse from the song, ending it with a soft, whisper-like “Where are we now”. This title song is going to be a ballad and will focus on the emotions of the members in their seven years of being together. Watch the beautiful teaser clip of Caddo version below:

Before this, the group also released another video which showcased the members’ photos from their debut days till now. It has a sweet nostalgic touch to it, just like the song. The title of the song and the emotions the teasers exude, make it evident that the members are going to talk about their journey of being in the industry all these years and the feelings behind it.

This will be MAMAMOO’s 11th mini album and will mark their comeback after their November 2020 release ‘Travel’. You can watch the gorgeous Destiny version of the teaser clip below:

The album WAW will release on June 2, 6 PM KST.

