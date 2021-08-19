Watch: MAMAMOO members share nostalgic teaser ahead of their online concert 'WAW'

MooMoos, get ready, this is going to be one emotional roller coaster ride! Previously, MAMAMOO members announced that they will be hosting an online concert 'WAW' which will be held on August 28, Saturday at 7 pm KST. Indian MooMoos, please note the timing for you is 3:30 pm IST!

Not just that, MAMAMOO released some stunning posters featuring the members looking gorgeous in black and white stylish, striped outfits posing on a race track. MAMAMOO's upcoming concert 'WAW' will showcase their seven-year journey, from their debut until the present time. The 'finish line' is the celebration of their seven-year journey as artists and their fans who have firmly stood by their side. Now, to make MooMoos more emotional about their upcoming concert, MAMAMOO released a beautiful and nostalgic teaser video.

In the black and white emotional teaser video, we take a look back at MAMAMOO's iconic stage performances and their fans who have been their biggest support. It is a known fact that MAMAMOO members are exceptionally talented performers and own the stage whenever they perform, hence the teaser video will hit you in the feels and will remind you that we indeed miss watching MAMAMOO's concerts in person!

You can watch the teaser video below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO to drop THIS special surprise at their first online concert 'WAW' on August 28

MooMoos, are we excited? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.