Watch: MAMAMOO parties and L.O.V.Es in music video teaser for ‘mumumumuch’

MAMAMOO really is the best! The four-member girl group is known to release one bop after another as they take over the K-pop music industry with their distinctive talent. On September 14, the music video teaser for the girl group’s upcoming title track ‘mumumumuch’ was revealed. Serving as an important step in their musical career, the compilation album called ‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’, the cheery vibe of the girls is presented throughout the video.

The teaser starts midway as the four blow party poppers at each other, the decor of a party around them. With a mouth-watering cake in the centre, a table full of delicacies can be spotted around the girls. Over a buzzing rhythm, the MAMAMOO members break into superstar energy. Dressed in chic clothes Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa are unstoppable as they spread their infectious joyful energy.

Along a beach, under the sheets with popcorn in their hands, over a bar top and everywhere in between the four girls became the life of the party. Playing simple games and having the best time, they promise to love as much as the sky, land and the ocean. They celebrate their L.O.V.E amidst being the best beauties and a close-knit group of friends. We already love the new song ‘mumumumuch’.

‘I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST’ will release on September 15 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and consist of a total of 23 songs that include the remix versions of their old hits.

We are already very excited about MAMAMOO’s comeback! How about you?

