WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa continues the story from ‘Maria’ in the latest solo comeback trailer

On November 9, Hwasa confirmed her comeback with a mysterious yet emotional trailer that continues the story from ‘Maria’. It begins with her opening her eyes in the water signifying her rebirth. Throughout the video, there are many scenes that insinuate rebirth which makes us curious as to what concept will she take on as a ‘new’ person.

Ahn Hye Jin , known professionally by her stage name Hwasa, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, fashion model and rapper currently signed to RBW. She debuted as a member of the girl group MAMAMOO in 2014. She made her debut as a solo artist in February 2019, with the digital single ‘Twit’. The song was a commercial success, peaking atop the Gaon Digital Chart and scored a ‘Triple Crown,’ topping the Gaon Digital, Gaon Download and Gaon Streaming charts. ‘Twit’ also peaked at number three on Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart for the week of March 2, 2019.

Hwasa released the single ‘In The Fall,’ a collaboration with South Korean hip-hop producer Woogie, in October 2019. In December 2019, ‘Twit’ was featured in Billboard's ‘The 25 Best K-pop Songs of 2019: Critics' Pick’ list at number 8. ‘Twit’ was also ranked at number 13 of 29 songs on Refinery29's ‘The Best K-Pop Songs Of 2019,’ and Rolling Stone India featured the music video in their ‘10 Best K-pop Music Videos of 2019.’ n April, it was reported that Hwasa had joined the original soundtrack lineup of the Korean drama The King: Eternal Monarch and would be releasing her first solo soundtrack song, titled ‘Orbit.’ The song debuted at number 16 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart for the week of May 2, 2020.

On June 29, Hwasa released her debut EP, titled ‘Maria’, and the lead single of the same name. The EP debuted at number seven on the Billboard World Albums and 81on Billboard Top Current Albums Sales charts for the week of July 11, 2020. After release, the EP ranked first in 20 countries on the iTunes Album Chart around the world, including the United States. Consequently, Hwasa became the first Korean female solo artist to rank on top of the United States iTunes Albums Chart.

