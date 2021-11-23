Watch: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa indulges in ‘Guilty Pleasure’ for solo comeback lead track

Hwasa has become a force to be reckoned with in the universe of K-pop soloists by forging ahead in her career by releasing high-quality music time and again. This time returning with her second mini-album ‘Guilty Pleasure’, Hwasa aims to take it ahead. The leading single for her album that is releasing on November 24 is called ‘I’m a light’.

The teaser for the lead single has been shared by the singer and includes her usual sass taking another step forward. Solving a crossword puzzle or taking over the modelling scene, the MAMAMOO member has it all under control, at the same time being out of control. Posing among the flowers, we are confused as to who is blooming really.

The teaser itself is a fashion magazine in the making in more ways than one as Hwasa acts as the ringleader inside this circus of life. A washroom with her own ‘rules’ plastered on them finds her screaming how she’s a light which is also a wordplay on the Korean translation that reads bich, and sounds like the frequently used derogatory term b***h. Check out the teaser below.

‘Guilty Pleasure’ includes 3 songs, starting with one called ‘FOMO’, followed by the title song ‘I’m a light’ (literal translation). The last track on the mini-album will be ‘Bless U’, which also includes Hwasa’s songwriting and composing skills much like the lead one.

We look forward to ‘Guilty Pleasure’ that releases on November 24 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

