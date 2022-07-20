WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa & Loco drop new teaser for upcoming collab track ‘Somebody!’

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and Loco have dropped the first teaser for ‘Somebody!’ the title track from their upcoming collaborative single, ‘Somebody’. Released at 2:30 pm IST on July 20, the teaser offers a sneak peek into the song and its music video. While Loco doesn’t appear in this teaser, Hwasa can be seen dressed in bright yellow and beige clothes. Meanwhile, the vibes of the video go great with the retro beat, and Hwasa’s unique vocals as she sings “somebody” grab all the attention.

Watch the first teaser for ‘Somebody!’ by MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and Loco, below:

Previously, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and rapper Loco surprised everyone when they announced their new project on July 15. RBW shared a concept photo showcasing the two artists as they sat side by side, dressed in comfortable-looking t-shirts and jeans, resting their elbows on their knees. The accompanying text confirmed that new music would be dropping on July 25 at 2:30 pm IST.

Following this, via a July 18 update, it was revealed that Hwasa and Loco would be releasing a collaborative single, ‘Somebody’. The update shared the tracklist for the digital single, which will include two songs: ‘Somebody!’ and ‘Lemon’. This information was also accompanied by a black and white toned video, which featured the two artists in what appears to be a recording session for their upcoming collaborative music.

Hwasa and Loco’s ‘Somebody’ will mark their second collaborative effort. Previously, the two artists had worked together on a duet titled ‘Don’t’, which came about as a result of their appearance in KBS 2TV’s show, ‘Hyena on the Keyboard’. Released over four years ago, ‘Don’t’ is finally being joined by new music, courtesy of both Hwasa and Loco.

Stay tuned for more updates about ‘Somebody’!

