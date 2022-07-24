WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa & Loco unite in third music video teaser for title track from ‘Somebody’

After two individual music video teasers, the third teaser finally sees MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and Loco sharing the screen together! Released on July 24, the third music video teaser for the two stars’ upcoming title track ‘Somebody!’ begins with Loco and Hwasa standing on the balconies of flats located directly one above the other.

The scene shifts and re-introduces the massive burger from the previous teaser, this time with Hwasa sitting on top of it, as Loco drives the vehicle around. The next shot features the two singing into hand-held mics while wearing matching raincoats, the burger still very much a part of the scene. This is followed by flashbacks from the previous music video teasers, that show Hwasa leaving a message for Loco that says ‘I wish you’, and Loco discovering her message.

Check out the latest music video teaser for ‘Somebody!’, below:

In the first music video teaser released on July 20, Hwasa searched diligently for places to stick a note with the words “I wish you”. Following this, in the second music video teaser released on July 21, Loco carries around a huge burger with him, as he pores over his surroundings until he finally manages to find the message left by Hwasa previously. All throughout, the teasers have bought forth an innocent charm, that matches the retro and laid-back vibes of the music.

First announced on July 15, Hwasa and Loco’s upcoming collaborative digital single titled ‘Somebody’ will include two songs, the title track ‘Somebody!’, as well as ‘Lemon’. Following the release of their previous duet ‘Don’t’, this is the two artists’ second time collaborating.

Hwasa and Loco’s ‘Somebody’ drops on July 25 at 2:30 pm IST.

