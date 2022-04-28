WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Moon Byul is aiming for our hearts in solo comeback MV for ‘C.I.T.T (Cheese in the Trap)’

Just like the lyric in ‘C.I.T.T (Cheese in the Trap)’ that proclaims “I’m gonna make you mine”, Moon Byul has kept her promise with ease!

The MAMAMOO member’s second single album ‘C.I.T.T (Cheese in the Trap)’ is finally here. Greeting listeners on April 28 at 2.30 pm IST, the single contains two tracks, ‘C.I.T.T (Cheese in the Trap)’, and ‘My Moon’. Not only participating as a lyricist in both the tracks, but Moon Byul also has her name on the credits for ‘My Moon’.

Along with the songs, Moon Byul has also released a music video for the title track, ‘C.I.T.T (Cheese in the Trap)’. True to its name, the song talks about going straight ahead and taking on risks, just because the reward is that much sweeter thanks to the dangers. The track is a lively and energetic expression of not hesitating when it comes to stealing the heart of one’s love. In addition to Moon Byul’s fiery rap verses, we are also treated to her soft vocals in the bridge.

The music video, meanwhile, is the perfect representation of the song. Taking us through the halls of a school, Moon Byul captures the essence of experiencing youthful love in this fast-paced expression of confidence. The video keeps the storyline going with multiple colourful sets.

Watch the engrossing music video for ‘C.I.T.T (Cheese in the Trap)’, below:

What did you think about Moon Byul’s solo comeback? Share with us below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Snowdrop Ep 11 Review: Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo bare their hearts