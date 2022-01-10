WATCH: MAMAMOO’s MoonByul unveils engrossing visual film along with track list for ‘6equence’

MoonByul’s comeback date is drawing closer and the MAMAMOO member is going full-steam ahead with the teasers! After officially kicking off the schedule with the release of an exciting teaser image for ‘LUNATIC’ on January 6, MoonByul dropped a visual film for the track on January 7.

The video shows MoonByul sitting at a desk in the middle of a room while being recorded through cameras set up around the space. She appears to get frustrated while trying to work and ends up throwing a fit and tossing the documents she’d been reading in the air. Watch the engrossing visual film for ‘LUNATIC’ from MoonByul’s upcoming solo mini album, ‘6equence’, below:

Following the visual film, MoonByul dropped the track list for her upcoming third solo mini album on January 10. ‘6equence’ will include 7 tracks in all - ‘Intro : SYNOPSIS’, ‘G999 (Feat. Mirani)’, ‘Shutdown (Feat. Seori)’, ‘LUNATIC (title track)’, ‘For Me’, ‘ddu ddu ddu’, and ‘LUNATIC (English Ver.)’. Out of these tracks, MoonByul has already released ‘G999 (Feat. Mirani)’ on December 13, and ‘Shutdown (Feat. Seori)’ on December 30, as pre-releases.

MoonByul debuted as the main rapper of the South Korean girl group MAMAMOO in 2014, and is also a singer, songwriter, dancer, and radio host. She released her digital single ‘Selfish’ featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi in May 2018, marking her debut as a soloist. Following this, the singer released ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ in February 2020, making ‘6equence’ MoonByul’s first solo album release in nearly two years.

MoonByul’s ‘6equence’ releases on January 19 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more updates!