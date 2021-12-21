WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul welcomes MooMoos to her newly launched YouTube channel

On December 21, MAMAMOO’s resident rapper, Moonbyul, introduced her new Youtube channel called ‘moonbyul2da’ with the video titled ‘I’m moonbyul2da’. The video shows the process of Moonbyul opening her own account in the most hilarious way. Her small intro got us excited for the new videos she has in store for us.

Previously, Moonbyul released the first free single 'G999' featuring Mirani from the 3rd mini album '6equence' through various music sites on December 13th. The digital single 'G999' is a song that expresses irresistible love as if drawn by gravity with a pleasant upbeat sound. The mysterious feeling of feeling as if we were all on the planet Earth was widely expressed with lyrics such as '99 without 1' and 'Earth goes round and round'.

The old school vibe that makes you forget the stuffy reality excites listeners at the end of the year. Here, rapper Mirani participated in the featuring, which doubled the excitement.

The live clip, released along with the sound source, shows Moonbyul and Miran in lip sync wearing newtro styling that reinterprets popular fashion in the past. One can see the fantastic chemistry of Moonbyul and Mirani, who were overly immersed in the 90s concept, such as playful facial expressions and gestures. Moonbyul's 3rd mini album 'Sequence' will be released in January 2022. This is his first solo comeback in a year and 11 months since his previous work, 'DARK SIDE OF THE MOON'.

