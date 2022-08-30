WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Solar and Moonbyul set off on a trip in music video for ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty

MAMAMOO’s first unit is officially here! On August 30 at 2:30 pm IST, Solar and Moonbyul debuted as the girl group’s first unit, MAMAMOO+ (MAMAMOO Plus), with their single ‘Better’. Featuring BIG Naughty, the single is a fun track with sweet, refreshing vocals and rap sections flowing together seamlessly.

The song discusses the comfort that comes with the presence of a loved one, with lyrics like “even if we do nothing, as long as we are together, it’s all good.” Meanwhile, the chill music video exudes relaxed vibes as it starts off with Solar and Moonbyul seated in a car, with MAMAMOO’s leader at the steering wheel. BIG Naughty joins the duo on their trip midway, and the trio ends up at an amusement park.

Watch the music video for ‘Better’, below:

Solar and Moonbyul’s unit name was first unveiled on August 23, when their agency shared, "MAMAMOO+ (MAMAMOO Plus), which consists of MAMAMOO’s Solar and Moonbyul, will release a single on August 30th. As it is MAMAMOO’s first unit group, new music and appearance, they plan to introduce the unit, so we hope you will look forward to the unit synergy.” The name ‘MAMAMOO+’ is meant to contain the meaning of exploring new concepts and music, and the unit began with the intention of challenging new genres beyond MAMAMOO.

Soon after, a featuring artist was teased through different mysterious spoiler photos. On August 24 IST, this was revealed to be none other than BIG Naughty, and the title track’s name was announced as ‘Better’.

MAMAMOO debuted in 2014 with four members, Solar, Moobyul, Whee In and Hwasa, by releasing their single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’.

