WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Solar is a fierce queen bee in solo comeback MV for ‘HONEY’

MAMAMOO’s Solar is officially back! On March 16 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), MAMAMOO’s leader dropped her first solo mini album ‘容 : FACE’, along with a music video for the title track ‘HONEY’. With her name on the credits for ‘HONEY’ as composer and lyricist, Solar’s comeback is vastly different from her previous solo release, ‘Spit it out’.

‘HONEY’ is a song of the house genre, that sees Solar taking on another new challenge: vocal queen Solar has tried her hand at rapping with this comeback! The track has an addictive beat, that makes you bop your head along without realising it. With adorable lyrics and a vibrant music video to go along with it, Solar’s ‘HONEY’ rings sweetly in one’s ears with a single listen.

Watch Solar’s colourful music video for ‘HONEY’, below:

In addition to the title track ‘HONEY’, Solar’s first solo mini album ‘容 : FACE’ has a total of five songs: ‘RAW’, ‘HONEY’, ‘chap chap’, ‘Big Booty’, and ‘zinggle zinggle’. From these, Solar is credited for three tracks as a composer, and four tracks as a lyricist.

As part of the teasers scheduled for the mini album, Solar had dropped a highlight medley for ‘容 : FACE’, three different concept photos, an intriguing video titled ‘FACE MY PERSONA’, and had even shared a video on her personal YouTube channel ‘solarsido’, where Jessi, Lee Mijoo, MAMAMOO’s MoonByul and more reacted to ‘HONEY’.

Solar debuted in 2014 as the leader and vocalist of the South Korean girl group MAMAMOO. Along with being a singer, songwriter, and composer, Solar is also a YouTuber and an MV. ‘容 : FACE’ follows Solar’s official debut as a soloist in April 2020, with her single ‘Spit it out’.

