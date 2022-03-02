WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Solar shows off her bright visuals in the ‘FACE’ spoiler for latest comeback

Solar raised expectations for a comeback by showing the concept photo and face spoiler video of the first mini-album '容: FACE' through the official social media channels on March 2nd. In the published photos and videos, Solar is posing while wearing red velvet gloves and a dress. Solar, who added glamor to her ponytail hair with bold accessories, caught her attention with a chic yet dignified look.

In particular, Solar released the red concept one after another following the bright yellow concept that had a plump charm, and fascinated the viewers with the charm of eight colors that go well with various colors. Solar will release her first mini-album '容: FACE' on March 16th. '容: FACE' is a new album released 1 year and 11 months after the single album 'SPIT IT OUT' released in April 2020, and is Solar's first mini-album.

Just like the name of the album inspired by her real name, Kim Yong Seon's Chinese character '容', which is her real name, Mr. Solar plans to show her sincerity through her new album. With her unique concept, Solar, who is showing a different charm from her group, is paying attention to the new look she will show through her new album '容: FACE'.

Solar is a South Korean singer and songwriter signed under RBW. She is the leader and main vocalist of girl group MAMAMOO. She made her solo debut with the single ‘Spit It Out’ on April 23, 2020.

