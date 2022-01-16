WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Wheein comes to term with her feelings in the eccentric MV for ‘Make Me Happy’

On January 16, MAMAMOO’s Wheein displayed her ethereal vocals in the brand new MV for ‘Make Me Happy’ and she looks like an even more gorgeous version of Snow White in the floral and nature-filled sets! Singing about the confusing feelings of love, Wheein goes on a flowery journey of understanding the person she loves.

The title of this album is 'Make Me Happy'.This song has been worked on by many famous producers such as Ravi, Sido, and Sam Klempner and he is well known for collaborating with BTS and Tomorrow x Together. 'Make Me Happy' is a song characterised by an addictive hook, an up-tempo beat, and a heavy bass.

In addition to 'Make Me Happy', there are 6 songs in various genres, including 'Pink Cloud', 'Letter Field With Light', 'Desert', 'Pastel' and 'Paraglide'. 'WHEE' is a new album released about 9 months after Wheein's first mini-album 'Red' released in 2021. In particular, interest was drawn early on as it was the first solo album released by Wheein after joining THEL1VE.

Wheein shows off her unique enchanting voice and mysterious sensibility with 'Make Me Happy', once again aiming at the global fan heart. Wheein, who has been recognized for her original music colour as a 'solo artist', is paying attention to what new music and colours she will present with 'WHEE' and capture the hearts of the public.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.