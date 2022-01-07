WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Wheein takes on an ethereal form in the story film for ‘WHEE’

On January 7, THEL1VE unveiled a story film, introducing Wheein and her upcoming album ‘WHEE’ and the soft visuals coupled with beautiful outfits, Wheein looks like a complete fairy! The video had shots of Wheein enjoying her beautiful surroundings. With little lines popping up throughout the video, it gives hints for the upcoming album and we are extremely excited!

Previously, the company released new concept photos of Wheein that drew attention by creating a dreamy atmosphere with a unique direction as if looking into Wheein in a mirror. In addition, Wheein showed off her elegant yet alluring aura with a pose with her hands wrapped around her face and bold accessory styling.

In particular, the image of Wheein, leaning against the mirror in a calm reed field, radiating empty eyes as if indifferent, maximized the lonely and vague sensibility. Wheein, who raised expectations for a comeback by revealing even the last concept photo, will release her second mini-album 'WHEE' in 9 months and return to the side of global fans.

In another set of concept photos, Wheein is wearing a white outfit and staring at the camera.In addition, the delicate pose that paid attention to the fingertips created an elegant yet seductive atmosphere.

'WHEE' includes the title song 'Mysterious', 'Pink Cloud', 'Letter Filled With Light', 'Deserve(Interlude)', 'Pastel' and 'Paraglide', showing Wheein's unique sensibility and a broader and deeper musical spectrum. Wheein's second mini-album 'WHEE' will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on January 16th.

