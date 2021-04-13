WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Wheein talks about loving every color of yourself in the catchy Water Color music video

Wheein’s first solo mini debut album was released today with the music video of the title track, Water Color.

MAMAMOO’s Wheein has finally made her solo debut and she looks stunning! Teasing us with incredible outfits and a metamorphosis sort of a teaser, Wheein released her debut solo album titled ‘Redd’ today, on April 13. The album consists of six tracks, including the title track ‘water color’, ‘OHOO’, ‘Springtime’, ‘NO THANKS’, ‘Butterfly’ a collab with GSoul and ‘TRASH’ a collab with pH-1.

The title track's music video shows Wheein and her dance crew break a leg at the time of the chorus. The song is catchy, the choreography is simple enough to replicate and be made into a TikTok trend. The song talks about self love and cherishing herself, her heart above others. The MV starts by taking a small tour of the house where we see the dancers exhausted on the table, bed and everywhere, not moving an inch. The spotlight shines on Wheein sitting in the center of the sofa in a bright blue gown.

Although the album is called ‘Redd’, blue seems to be the major color of the music video. We do see Wheein in different colored outfits, but blue outfits stand out the most. Even in the end, there’s a short animation of a girl diving in water and it’s all blue.

Watch the ‘water color’ music video below:

The title track will also be released in an English version. For now, the English version is only added in the physical album. It will be released some time later digitally.

