Watch: MAMAMOO's Hwasa compliments herself in I Love My Body music video, makes comeback with digital single

MAMAMOO's Hwasa dropped her latest song I Love My Body on September 4. She released her music project under the P NATION agency making fans go crazy over her exciting music video, and spreading the message of body positivity. Read below to know more about her comeback song.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa released I Love My Body

On September 4, the TWIT singer made her solo comeback with the song I Love My Body with an amazing music video. As her first song under PSY's P NATION agency, the fans said this was wonderful. The singer started her day by looking in the mirror confessing her undying love for her body. Fans are completely in love with her confidence and charisma while streaming the music on various music streaming platforms. She hung out with friends and exuded the glamorous look shutting down haters who criticize people on their body types. Known to be a part of one of the best vocal groups in the K-pop industry, MAMAMOO's maknae left no room for mistakes and flaunted her vocals.

The Maria singer shared the cheering guide alongside the music video on her agency's YouTube channel. She held a live video session speaking about her experience of filming the music video in Australia with her crew. Her MAMAMOO members Solar, Moonbyul, and Wheein sent her congratulatory video messages. The members wished her well on her latest solo comeback and asked her to always be healthy.

Hwasa's recent activities

In her appearance on Sung Si Kyung's YouTube video, she spoke up about the University performance controversy which led to massive criticism. The singer opened up that it was during the girl group's concert tour that she found herself crying more than she had any time this year. This was due to all the hateful comments she had received. She said that it was important to filter all the harsh comments but she emphasized her intentions to not disregard constructive criticism. Since this was all before signing the contract with P NATION, the demo version of I Love My Body was what made her smile. After listening to the demo sent by PSY it was the first time during the tour she openly smiled.

