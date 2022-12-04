WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa releases new video teaser for her upcoming music talk show ‘Hwasa Show’

Hwasa, a member of MAMAMOO, has released a brand-new video teaser for her upcoming ‘Hwasa Show’ music talk show. tvN previously unveiled a cosy poster for the Hwasa-starring show. The singer can be seen in the photo listening to music while surrounded by vinyl records that reflect her taste in music. The caption reads,‘The music work room that signals (the start of) night'. Hwasa Show

Hwasa, the iconic vocalist of the girl group MAMAMOO, is about to present her very first variety programme, the ‘Hwasa Show.’ The singer will invite a variety of musicians so they can share their experiences and tales in the music industry. A musical performance by her and other guests will liven up the show. Since the artist is known for her honesty and good humour, it will be intriguing to watch how she hosts the programme. Check out the poster below:

Video teaser of the show

tvN released a five-minute video teaser for the 'Hwasa Show' on December 1, 2022. The singer sounds nervous in the teaser as she gets ready to host her very first show. It shows the way by which Hwasa expresses her enthusiasm for the programme, her ideas, and her joy. Hwasa admits that she hasn't gotten any rest throughout the entire month since she hasn't been able to stop worrying about the show. 'Hwasa Show' will broadcast its first episode on 17th December 2022 at midnight!

