WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Solar and Moonbyul unveil mood sampler for new pre-release track Chico malo feat. Kim Jun Su

MAMAMOO+ presented a mood sampler of a pre-release song.

MAMAMOO+ released their first single album 'ACT 1, SCENE 1' on their official YouTube channel at 0:00 on the 14th, 'Bad Guy (Chico malo) (Aniri ver.) (Feat. Kim Junsu) ( CD Only)' mood sampler video.

The mood sampler:

In the video, Solar and Moonbyul perform a situational play according to the annie of Kim Junsu, a Korean traditional musician who was the runner-up of JTBC's 'Pungryudaejang'. The heartbreaking performance of Moonbyul, who leaves heartlessly, and Solar, who collapses helplessly on the floor while looking at him, are impressive. This video was filmed like a drama, befitting the album name 'ACT 1, SCENE 1'. In particular, Solar and Moonbyul showed off the beauty of Korea by wearing fancy hanbok outfits over a gayageum accompaniment. With a differentiated concept that only Mamamoo+ can pull off, the group foreshadowed an all-time comeback.

ACT 1 SCENE 1:

MAMAMOO+'s new album includes the pre-release song 'Chico malo', title songs 'GGBB', 'LLL', and 'Bad Guy (Aniri ver.) (Feat. Kim Junsu) (CD Only)'. It contains 4 songs. Producer Kim Do Hoon, the hit maker who created Mamamoo's numerous hit songs, participated in the production of all songs. Meanwhile, Mamamoo will release their first single album 'ACT 1, SCENE 1' on the 29th. Prior to this, on March 21st at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), the pre-release song 'Chico malo' will be released in advance to warm up for the comeback.

MAMAMOO's Solar will be the first OST runner for tvN's new Saturday drama 'Pandora'. The first OST 'Eternal' is a pop ballad song with a dramatic arrangement based on the epic genre and a sophisticated orchestral sound. In particular, the sad lyrics on top of Solar's powerful yet delicate vocals metaphorically represent the development of the tragedy that the main character, Hong Tae Ra (Lee Ji Ah), faces and overcomes.

