WATCH: MBN releases behind the scenes stills of Jung Il Woo & SNSD Yuri’s script reading for upcoming drama

‘Bossam - Stealing Fate’ is a historical drama set in the Joseon dynasty and features many other famous faces. Read on to know more.

MBN’s upcoming drama Bossam - Stealing Fate has been getting its fair share of attention. And why not? When it features actor Jung Il Woo and Girls’ Generations’ Yuri, in addition to this, it’s a historical drama - it definitely deserves the attention! Sageuk dramas are getting popular with each passing day and this show is now added to the much-anticipated sageuk dramas list!

On March 23, MBN released the photos and videos of the script reading on its social media channels. The script reading was held in October 2020. The cast for this upcoming historical drama includes Lee Jae Yong, Kim Tae Woo, Song Sun Mi, Myung Se Bin, Lee Joon Hyuk, Shin Dong Mi, and more! “Bossam” actually is a term for the practice during the Joseon era of kidnapping widows to get them remarried, as it was difficult or impossible for them to marry through normal means. Girls’ Generation’s Yuri will be playing the role of princess Soo Kyung, a widow and the daughter of King Gwanghae played by Kim Tae Woo. Il Woo plays the role of Ba Woo, a mysterious rogue who kidnaps the princess.

The video is not just of the script reading, but also offers a few sneak-peeks into the filming of particular scenes. It’s fun because we get to see the modern day actors read out their scenes and dialogues, and in the next, we see them in their character’s outfits, filming.

Check out the Bossam - Stealing Fate script reading below!

Mark your calendars as the drama is scheduled to premiere on May 1, 9 PM KST!

How excited are you for seeing Yuri as a princess in Bossam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Credits :MBN Entertainment

