WATCH: Meet the So Not Worth It students & their hilarious shenanigans in the show’s first official trailer

Netflix released the official trailer of the campus sitcom starring GOT7’s Youngjae called ‘So Not Worth It’ today. Watch the video and know more about it here!

Netflix’s upcoming show ‘So Not Worth It’ is easily one of the most anticipated Korean dramas of 2021. It has various reasons to be one, such as showing the real college life, as students have been stuck at home worldwide because of the pandemic and are losing out on some great experiences. Another reason is that two idol groups’ members are starring as students! The first teaser released had fans reeling in laughter and making the ‘Kimchi Slap’ go viral. That’s when fans knew that ‘So Not Worth It’, is definitely worth it.

On June 3, The Swoon uploaded the trailer of the campus sitcom and it’s as anyone would imagine - a quirky introduction, short glimpses of the characters, some hilarious moments and a great friendship blooming. We’re first introduced to Park Se Wan, (played by Park Se Wan) who is described as #ToughAsNails and #ResidentAdvisor, who basically rips off foreign students. Then, we see the #Heartthrob who has all the girls in college falling for him - Jamie, who is from the USA. Jamie is played by rookie actor Shin Hyun Seong, who made his debut in ‘Be My Boyfriend’ in 2021.

The third character to be introduced is the one fans have been looking forward to the most - GOT7’s Youngjae. He plays a student called Sam and is from New Zealand. He’s the youngest and naturally, the most mischievous and loud of them all! Another most awaited performance is by (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, who goes by her own name in the show. She is from Thailand and is portrayed as a huge K-Drama fan and a fashionista.

The show is also getting more hype as it defies the boundaries of who is considered Korean and who isn’t. We’re introduced to Hyun Min, played by Han Hyun Min, who is mistaken for a foreigner and replies, in a bit irritated tone, “What? I’m Korean. Speak Korean.” Han Hyun Min gained recognition as the first Korean model of African descent after appearing on multiple fashion ramp walks.

After the five people, we’re introduced to the other three friends, Hans, Terris and Carson. The trailer will definitely have people old or young yearn for the friendship and the fun that they miss.

Check out the So Not Worth It trailer below:

The show will premiere on June 18 on Netflix.

What was your favourite moment from the trailer? Are you going to watch the show? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :Netflix Korea

