WATCH: Members of AB6IX, WayV, THE BOYZ, BTOB & more open up in new ‘My K Star Family’ teaser

The K-pop industry has assembled for a new program. MBC and Discovery have joined hands for a new project called ‘My K Star Family’ starring the elites of the music industry and a superstar child actor. The ideology behind the program is to bring together K-pop idols from the 4 generations and have them live in a family setting.

Representing the first generation will be g.o.d’s Son Ho Young. Former Wonder Girls’ member Yubin and Super Junior’s Yesung from the second while BTOB’s Eunkwang will be present from the third generation of K-pop.

Finally, the fourth and currently ongoing generation of K-pop featuring breakout acts will have AB6IX’s Lee Daehwi, WayV’s YangYang, Xiaojun, and Hendery, THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae, former I.O.I member Lim Nayoung and former IZ*ONE member Kang Hyewon become a family. On the other hand, child actor Kim Kang Hoon, who is known for his roles in ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ and ‘Racket Boys’ series will add an adorable touch to the bunch.

The teaser for the program shows the different sides of the cast on the variety show. Their lovable, hopeful, flirty, messy, and aegyo-filled personalities take center stage as they voice their plans for living together as a loving family. Check it out below.

‘My K Star Family’ premieres on December 1 and plans to bring you a never-seen-before amalgamation of fun, laughter, and excitement.

