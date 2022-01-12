WATCH: MIRAE aim for the stars & the sky in this fascinating Sci Fi MV 'Marvelous'

Rookie boy group MIRAE have released their third mini-album 'Marvelous' along with the title track of the same name. The talented seven-member group consisting of members - Lien, Lee Jun Hyuk, Yoo Dou Hyun, Khael, Son Dong Pyo, Park Si Young and Jang Yu Bin debuted on March 17, 2021, with their first EP 'Killa'.

MIRAE, which means 'future.' The logo incorporates the Korean characters that make up the group’s name. The name of the group was inspired by their goals of pursuing a new future in K-pop, fitting for a group that will represent and lead the new future of K-Pop. The septet has returned with new music today, and as the name rightfully suggests it is truly a 'Marvelous' track! They also seem to have taken some inspiration from their own name as they combined 'Sci-Fi' and 'K-pop' into a winning combination.

'Marvelous' is a dance-pop genre song with an infectious melody, catchy beats and fascinating visuals. The members travel across the galaxy to explore the possibility of a life beyond earth and learn of the perspective from Earth and Mars. They reach for the sky and the stars as they come across something appealing, which looks beautiful and marvellous in their eyes; hoping it would bring about a change!

You can watch the MV below:

