Watch: MONSTA X collaborates with Dutch DJ Sam Feldt for a party vibe in ‘Late Night Feels' music video

It's another day and another K-pop collab has found its way to us! With the widespread popularity of K-pop music, countless artists around the world are looking to join forces with the best acts in the industry and MONSTA X is no stranger. In fact, they have been somewhat of a favourite pick for multiple collaborations.

This time the five members have worked on a song with Dutch DJ Sam Feldt for an eccentric track that goes by the name of ‘Late Night Feels’. Much like the title, the song is based on the late night feelings of the singer. The music video shows people being sucked out of their tricky situations as they enter a world with fun surrounding them. Like magic, the objects around them start moving to the beats of the song as the scene changes to a club like atmosphere.

Check out the music video for ‘Late Night Feels’ below.

The five members of the K-pop group MONSTA X have all lent their voices to the English track, once again continuing their mastered streak of foreign language songs. Having released a full-length album completely in English, the boys have shown that no language barrier can stop them from progressing. The group continues to be praiseworthy by releasing impressive songs and taking part in global activities, proving their international presence and influence.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X has been announced as one of the headliners for Nickelodeon’s first ever music festival, ‘Nick Fest’ which is set to take place on October 22-23 at The Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, USA.

