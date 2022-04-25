WATCH: MONSTA X drops glittery music video teaser for title track ‘LOVE’

On April 24, MONSTA X dropped the music video teaser for their highly anticipated comeback title track, ‘LOVE’. The short clip shows the members gathering together and looking down at the camera, before transitioning to an explosion of classy suits and glittering backgrounds.

Watch the music video teaser for MONSTA X’s ‘LOVE’, below:

Prior to this, on April 23, the group dropped the ‘Everything’ version concept photos for ‘SHAPE of LOVE’. This version took a markedly different approach as compared to the previously released ‘Vibe’ version of concept photos, opting to switch out luxurious blue and white silks in favour of a much more relaxed and laid-back form of clothing, while still maintaining the blue and white theme.

Check out the group photos for the ‘Everything’ version concept images, below:

In total, MONSTA X has released four versions of concept photos for ‘SHAPE of LOVE’ between April 17 to April 23 - ‘Love’, ‘Originality’, ‘Vibe’, and ‘Everything’.

In the most recent update, MONSTA X released a minute-long ‘album preview’ video, giving us a peek into all the tracks on ‘SHAPE of LOVE’. Watch the album preview, below:

‘SHAPE of LOVE’ was originally scheduled to drop earlier on April 11, but the release was postponed after MONSTA X’s Hyungwon tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28. After his diagnosis, fellow members Kihyun, Minhyuk, and I.M also tested positive in the same week as Hyungwon, followed by Joohoney testing positive on April 10.

After being postponed, MONSTA X’s comeback mini-album ‘SHAPE of LOVE’ will be released on April 26 at 6 pm KST (2.30 pm IST).

