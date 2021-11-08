WATCH: MONSTA X gears up to steal the hearts of Monbebes in the ‘No Limit’ mood sampler

MONSTA X released a mood sampler video of their 10th mini album 'No Limit' on November 8th. In the released video, MONSTA X is creating a breathtaking atmosphere with the underground space as the background. The members increased the tension by showing them as if they were performing a secret operation, such as running at full speed or hiding behind a pillar.

MONSTA X drops the tracklist for their awaited comeback ‘No Limit’ and we are so excited for it! There are 7 tracks and each track has been worked on by JOOHONEY and I.M, which tells us that each track will have a unique sound. The tracks are ‘Rush Hour’, ‘Autobahn’, Ride with U’, ‘Got me in chains’, ‘Just Love’, ‘Mercy’ and ‘I Got Love’.

JOOHONEY was in charge of producing the first title song since his debut with 'GAMBLER' and now the expectations for this album's participation are high. Hyungwon and I.M have also shown steady musical growth through many of their self-composed songs, so we look forward to the new concepts they will be introducing in the album.

Previously, MONSTA X’s member Hyungwon also has taken up his first web drama called ‘Fly again’ where he took on the role of 'Han Yo Han', a transfer student from Hanbit Arts High School who dreams of becoming an idol from a genius dancer.The moment he gave up on everything due to a sudden accident, he meets 'Villains' and faces the new world of idols and prepares to take off again.

Previously, MONSTA X entered the top of the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart with 'One Of A Kind', and with US single 'One Day', Billboard 'Pop Airplay' (POP). AIRPLAY) chart for 4 weeks in a row. In addition, after the release of the 2nd US full-length album 'THE DREAMING' on December 10th, they plan to participate in the 'Jingle Ball' tour that will be held from December 13th. On the other hand, MONSTA X's 10th mini album 'No Limit' will be released on various online music sites on November 19th at 9:30 am IST.

