WATCH: MONSTA X’s Hyungwon & more navigate their school life and the dance club in ‘Fly Again’ teaser

'Fly Again' is a teenage musical drama in which young people gathered at the prestigious arts high school 'Hanbit Arts High School' and the K Pop dance club 'Villains' find their dreams and friendships in the process of blood, sweat and tears towards their dream stage. Hyungwon (MONSTA X), Kim Myung Ji, Tony An, Park Eun Hye, etc.

Hyungwon took on the role of 'Han Yo Han', a transfer student from Hanbit Arts High School who dreams of becoming an idol from a genius dancer.The moment he gave up on everything due to a sudden accident, he meets 'Villains' and faces the new world of idols and prepares to take off again.

Kim Myung Ji, a former member of the idol group Tiny G, takes on the role of 'On Ji Min', a heroine of 'Fly Again' and an honor student at Space Science High School who is hiding his talent.On Ji-min is a character whose life changes 180 degrees after she realizes her dream at the audition for the Hanbit Arts High School club.

In addition, Tony An from HOT will appear in the role of 'Yoo Min Hyuk', who was once a first-generation idol that once swept the music industry, but suddenly left the entertainment industry and became a teacher in charge of 'Villains' and awakens the passion of students.Actress Park Eun Hye appears in the role of 'Goo Song I', the representative of D9 Entertainment, who was 'Yoo Min Hyuk's first love and created numerous idol groups, to revitalize the play.

In the released trailer, Hyungwon and Kim Myung Ji, who gathered in 'Villains', put together a perfect performance, drawing attention with the line "I want to fly together again, not alone". 'Fly Again' is released on Kakao TV every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 am.

