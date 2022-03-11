WATCH: MONSTA X’s Kihyun invites Monbebes to a crazy adventure in MV teaser for ‘VOYAGER’

Kihyun released a music video teaser video for his first single 'VOYAGER' on March 11th on Monsta X's official social media handles. In the video, Kihyun showed off her wild charm by wearing an intense red shirt and a racy hairstyle. In particular, the figure transformed into a rocker in front of a stand mic is reminiscent of a British rock star.

After that, Kihyun walks out into the middle of the stage as if he has finished his last soundcheck while looking at himself in the mirror. Afterwards, he sang a verse of the title song 'VOYAGER' to match the band's sound, giving him an exhilarating feeling, raising curiosity about his solo debut. As predicted in the teaser, Kihyun will show the image of a rock band vocalist through 'VOYAGER', and is expected to show a different visual and charm from MONSTA X.

The single 'VOYAGER' is composed of the concept of 'meeting Kihyun who lives in that world' as the traveler Kihyun travels to various worlds. The album of the same name and the album that compressed the world is expected to soothe the hearts of those who are tired by combining Kihyun's cool vocals with the sound of the band.

In addition, this single contains a variety of attractive songs, including ', (COMMA)' and 'RAIN', which was composed by British singer-songwriter Etham and written by Kihyun for the first time. Through his first solo album, which contains his stubbornness as an artist, Kihyun plans to further imprint the talented image he has built up as the main vocalist of MONSTA X.

Kihyun's first single 'VOYAGER' will be released on various online music sites at 6 pm on March 15th.

