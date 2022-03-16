WATCH: MONSTA X’s Kihyun transforms into a rock star in solo debut MV for ‘VOYAGER’

On March 15 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), MONSTA X’s main vocalist, Kihyun, officially made his solo debut with his first single ‘VOYAGER’. Everyone had raised expectations for the long-awaited track, and Kihyun delivered. Composed by Ryan Jhun, Parrish Warrington, Diederik van Elsas, and Hudson Thames and lyrics by Lee Seuran, ‘VOYAGER’ is a song of the pop genre with catchy guitar riffs, perfect for jamming along with.

The alt-rock inspired track has especially solid verses, but it’s the bridge that absolutely steals the spotlight. If anything, ‘VOYAGER’ is a song that truly deserves a live performance with a full band.

Watch Kihyun’s solo debut music video for ‘VOYAGER’, below:

Alongside the title track ‘VOYAGER’, Kihyun’s debut single album also contains two other tracks, ‘, (COMMA)’ and ‘RAIN’. Out of these, Kihyun has participated as a lyricist for track 2, ‘, (COMMA).’

Kihyun debuted as a part of MONSTA X in 2015 under Starship Entertainment, with their EP ‘Trespass’. From the year of his debut with the group, Kihyun has been releasing solo original soundtracks for various dramas, starting with ‘One More Step’ for MBC’s 2015 drama, ‘She Was Pretty’, and including other OSTs like ‘To Be With You’ and ‘Again Spring’.

MONSTA X’s most recent release is their second English-language album ‘The Dreaming’, with a total of ten tracks. Having already established his vocal prowess by his work as a member of MONSTA X as well as through his OSTs, Kihyun’s official debut as a soloist had been a long time coming.

