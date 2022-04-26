WATCH: MONSTA X sings of ‘LOVE’ in groovy comeback music video

On April 26 at 6 pm KST (2.30 pm IST), boy group MONSTA X finally made their much-awaited return with their new mini-album ‘SHAPE of LOVE’, along with a music video for the title track, ‘LOVE’.

With lyrics penned by MONSTA X’s Joohoney and I.M, ‘LOVE’ is a glittery explosion of desire to give everything to the one that they love. The catchy track has a groovy hip hop base layered with R&B guitar riffs, which is the perfect foundation for this pure confession of love.

Watch the highly-anticipated music video for MONSTA X’s ‘LOVE’, below:

Alongside the title song ‘LOVE’, ‘SHAPE of LOVE’ also includes five other tracks: ‘Burning Up (feat. R3HAB)’, ‘Breathe’, ‘Wildfire’, ‘I Love You’ (literal translation) as well as ‘AND’. Out of these tracks, MONSTA X’s Joohoney has his name in the credits for ‘LOVE’, as co-lyricist, co-composer, as well as for arrangement. He is also credited as the co-lyricist and co-composer for ‘Wildfire’, and ‘I Love You’ (the latter of which he also co-arranged).

Meanwhile, MONSTA X’s I.M is credited as a co-lyricist for ‘LOVE’, ‘Wildfire’, ‘I Love You’, and ‘AND’, co-composer for ‘Wildfire’ and ‘AND’, along with being credited as co-arranging ‘AND’. Additionally, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon has participated in ‘Burning Up (feat. R3HAB)’ as well as ‘Wildfire’ in lyric-making, composing and arranging.

The mini-album was originally scheduled to drop earlier, on April 11, but was postponed to April 26. ‘SHAPE of LOVE’ is MONSTA X’s first release as a group this year, following their previous Korean release, ‘NO LIMIT’, and their English album ‘The Dreaming’, both released in 2021.

