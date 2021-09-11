Watch: MONSTA X try finding hope amidst heartbreak in new single ‘ONE DAY'

MONSTA X is back with another high-end English single titled ‘ONE DAY’ and fans can’t help but cry tears of happiness! On September 11 at midnight KST, MONSTA X barged into the music industry with a huge bang! As announced earlier this month, the boys made their first comeback since the release of their mini-album ‘One of a Kind’ and title song ‘GAMBLER’ and special single ‘KISS OR DEATH’ in July.

The lyrics reveal the idea of finding hope amidst anger and heartbreak after one’s lover leaves him without an explanation. The boys sing to their lover about how they continue to live in their good memories and maybe, one day, they’ll be back with each other, and if not, maybe one day they’ll finally get to know the reason for this heartbreak.

All the six members starring in the music video Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M can be seen in separate rooms, drowned in sadness and regret, continuing to think about what exactly went wrong. The members look at things that remind them of their lovers like a ring and candles while closing themselves between the four walls.

Here’s the music video for ‘ONE DAY’:

MONSTA X has experimented extensively with their music over the years. Ever since the group debuted in 2015 under Starship Entertainment, the boys have made huge comebacks one after the other. The boy group had previously collaborated with global stars like Steve Aoki and created absolute masterpieces as well.

Some of the most celebrated songs by the act include ‘WHO DO YOU LOVE’, ‘DRAMARAMA’, ‘Play It Cool’ and ‘GAMBLER’.

This was the group’s first comeback after the leader Shownu enlisted to complete his mandatory military service.

ALSO READ: MONSTA X prove once again that their 10 years of friendship is nothing less than brotherhood

What do you feel about MONSTA X’s new English single ‘ONE DAY’? Let us know in the comments below.