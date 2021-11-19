Watch: MONSTA X whistles through the ‘Rush Hour’ in sporty and magnetic ‘No Limit’ comeback

Emphasizing their importance of making a comeback with another Korean mini-album 'No Limit' that amounts to the 10th in their discography, the boys of MONSTA X have been gearing up for a return like no other.

The world awaits another slicing choreography performance with a sound that we are sure will play over and over in the days to come as MONSTA X returns with their signature ferocity. “Eat this” begins I.M and they really ate it up.

Heavy band sound coupled with a ‘skewer’ dance, inspired by fellow member Shownu’s famous meme, and you have the formula for a MONSTA X hit number. During the online media showcase, the 5 members expressed how they ensured to work harder in order to fill up the emptiness left by Shownu who is serving in the military.

MONSTA X’s ride to the top during the ‘Rush Hour’ seems inspirational all the more as they have overcome innumerable challenges over the last 6 and a half years. The members also spoke about their fans who lovingly await any update from the boys and are always doing their best to support.

Their second English album not too far now, MONSTA X is also revving up for a movie release with ‘MONSTA X : THE DREAMING’ out in cinemas on December 8 in South Korea, and December 9 and 11 internationally. Furthermore, the boys will also be a part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, performing on 4 stages in Philadelphia (December 13), Washington DC (December 14), Atlanta (December 16) and Miami (December 19).

Check out the music video for ‘Rush Hour’ below.

